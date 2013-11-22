FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Treasury orders independent inquiry into Co-op Bank
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

UK Treasury orders independent inquiry into Co-op Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne ordered an independent inquiry into Co-op Bank on Friday, with regulators also considering enforcement action against the lender.

The investigation has been jointly agreed with the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority, the Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

“It will be led by an independent person appointed by the regulators, with the approval of the Treasury,” the finance ministry said.

The investigation won’t start until it is clear it will not prejudice any actions the two regulators may take, it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.