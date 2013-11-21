Labour party acted with "utmost integrity" over Co-op - Miliband

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Labour leader Ed Miliband said there were no close links between him and the former Co-op bank chairman caught up in a drugs scandal, and that he was confident his party had always acted correctly on the issue.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised an inquiry into problems at Co-op Bank after its chairman Paul Flowers, a one-time local Labour politician and Methodist preacher with no banking qualifications, was filmed allegedly arranging to buy illegal drugs.

Miliband dismissed accusations from Cameron that the Labour Party, of which Flowers was a member, knew about Flowers’ behaviour. He also rebutted Conservative claims that Flowers was an influential figure in the Labour party.

“He was never my close adviser,” Miliband said in a television interview on Wednesday evening. “What I‘m utterly confident about is the Labour party always acts with the utmost integrity, and we did on this occasion too.”

A senior Labour source said Flowers had met privately with Miliband in March this year and also attended two informal dinners in 2011 with Miliband and other members of a Labour business advisory board. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)