UK Supreme Court overturns ban on abused pianist's memoir

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - A British concert pianist whose autobiography was banned because it contained harrowing details of childhood rape that could psychologically harm his son will be allowed to publish the book after the Supreme Court overturned the ban on Wednesday.

The memoir by James Rhodes had been banned by a lower court after his ex-wife argued that reading it would damage their 11-year-old son, who has been diagnosed with Asperger‘s, but the ban was widely criticised as a threat to freedom of expression.

Rhodes, 40, was repeatedly raped by a boxing coach at his school over several years, starting when he was six, and struggled for years with depression, addiction and self-harm before forging a successful career in classical music and television.

“A person who has suffered in the way that (Rhodes) has suffered ... has the right to tell the world about it. And there is a corresponding public interest in others being able to listen to his life story in all its searing detail,” the Supreme Court said in its judgment.

Rhodes said the publication of the book was important not only to him personally but also to other victims of child sex abuse because it showed there was no shame in speaking out and that it was possible to overcome the trauma.

“I am relieved that our justice system has finally seen sense and not only allowed me to tell my story but affirmed in the strongest possible way that speaking up about one’s own life is a basic human right,” he said in a statement.

“I hope the book will help fellow survivors of rape find the courage to speak up.”

The Court of Appeal’s injunction, issued in August 2014, had not only banned the publication of Rhodes’ memoir, titled “Instrumental”, but had also prevented him from speaking publicly about some of the graphic content.

The ban was to be in place until the issue came to a full trial, but instead Rhodes appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the ban and throw out the entire case without trial, which is what it did.

“The Court of Appeal’s decision was derided by lawyers and free speech advocates and represented a serious threat to writers, journalists, editors and publishers,” said Rhodes’ lawyer, Tamsin Allen.

“The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the fundamental importance of the freedom to speak the truth, even if the truth is brutal or shocking,” she added. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)