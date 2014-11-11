FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK regulator caps interest on payday loans from January
November 11, 2014

UK regulator caps interest on payday loans from January

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Interest charged on loans offered by payday lenders in Britain will be capped at 0.8 percent a day from January to cut the cost of short-term loans criticised for causing misery among borrowers, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday.

“People using payday lenders and other providers of high-cost short-term credit will see the cost of borrowing fall and will never have to pay back more than double what they originally borrowed,” the FCA said in a statement.

Default fees will be capped at 15 pounds ($24), the watchdog said.

“For people who struggle to repay, we believe the new rules will put an end to spiralling payday debts,” FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said. (1 US dollar = 0.6307 British pound) (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Pravin Char)

