Credit Suisse to face $700 mln lawsuit in London court
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Credit Suisse to face $700 mln lawsuit in London court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse will face a $700 million legal battle in London’s High Court in October 2014 over the sale of rights to one of the largest onshore oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan, according to spokespeople for both sides.

Georgian businessman Zaur Leshkasheli, now chairman at London-based Mayfair Energy Group, is suing the Swiss bank on claims of breach of contract and negligence, after it sold a stake owned by one of his companies in the Kyurovdag oil field in 2008.

Leshkasheli alleges that Credit Suisse did not properly consider potential bids from buyers including Lashkmi Mittal-backed Tata Petrodyne and Petrovietnam Gas Corp and sold the oil field well below market value, according to the claim.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 13, 2014, and is expected to last 28 days.

Credit Suisse declined to comment further.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
