FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK government says Tesco Bank thefts shake confidence in finance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

UK government says Tesco Bank thefts shake confidence in finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The theft of money from accounts of Tesco Bank undermines confidence in financial firms, Britain's interior minister Amber Rudd said on Thursday.

Rudd said the government rightly recognises financial crime like cyber crime and money-laundering as a national security threat.

Britain cannot afford to be seen as a haven for dirty money, Rudd said.

"The recent example of Tesco Bank is a stark example of what we face," Rudd told a Financial Conduct Authority conference

"Public confidence in our institutions get shaken by these sort of events."

Rudd said she was deeply concerned by claims that London is a major global money laundering centre.

"Money laundering still poses a real threat both to the UK's international reputation and integrity of our world leading financial centre," she said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.