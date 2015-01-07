FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK govt supports dairy futures feasibility study
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 7, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

UK govt supports dairy futures feasibility study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OXFORD, England, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Dairy futures could help British farmers cope with volatile milk prices, UK farming and environment minister Elizabeth Truss said on Wednesday, adding the government was supporting a feasibility study conducted by the National Farmers Union.

“Futures could have strong potential to bring added security to farmers,” Truss said at the annual Oxford Farming Conference.

She noted that milk prices received by farmers in Britain have fallen sharply from around 33.8 pence ($1) per litre at the start of last year to the low 20s in some cases now.

The fall in prices has been driven by increased global production, reduced demand from China and a European supply glut resulting from Russian dairy import bans.

These were imposed in retaliation for Western economic sanctions over Moscow’s involvement in the Ukraine crisis.

European exchanges operator Euronext has said it will launch a range of European dairy futures and options later this year which could help British farmers hedge their risk.

“That is something we are discussing at the moment,” Truss said when asked if British farmers could use a European contract or whether there was a need for a UK dairy futures market.

The abolition of EU milk production quotas in April may also spur demand for hedging and pricing tools.

Germany’s Eurex exchange quotes butter, skimmed milk powder and whey powder derivatives, but traded volumes are thin. ($1 = 0.6625 pounds) (Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.