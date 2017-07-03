LONDON A British hospital trust misused patient
data when it shared information with Google for work
on a smart phone app to help detect kidney injuries, a British
data protection watchdog said on Monday.
The Royal Free NHS Trust failed to comply with the Data
Protection Act when it passed on personal information of around
1.6 million patients to Google's DeepMind.
"There's no doubt the huge potential that creative use of
data could have on patient care and clinical improvements, but
the price of innovation does not need to be the erosion of
fundamental privacy rights," Elizabeth Denham, head of the
Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), said in a statement.
The data was provided in a medical trial that integrated
information from existing systems used by the Royal Free to
alert clinicians when signs of deterioration in a patient with
Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) were found.
The investigation found that many patients did not know
their data was being used as part of a test.
"We accept the ICO's findings and have already made good
progress to address the areas where they have concerns," the
trust said in a statement.
As a result, the trust has signed a document agreeing to
make change to the way it handles data.
Although the ICO's findings related to the hospital,
Google's artificial intelligence arm has also taken
responsibility, admitting it underestimated the complexity of
Britain's state-run National Health Service and the rules around
patient data.
"We were almost exclusively focused on building tools that
nurses and doctors wanted, and thought of our work as technology
for clinicians rather than something that needed to be
accountable to and shaped by patients, the public and the NHS as
a whole," Google DeepMind said in a statement.
"We got that wrong, and we need to do better."