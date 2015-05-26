FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK regulator fines former CEO of 'death bonds' firm $116 million
May 26, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

UK regulator fines former CEO of 'death bonds' firm $116 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator has fined Stewart Ford, former chief executive of Keydata Investment Services, a firm which sold so-called “death bonds”, 75 million pounds ($116 million), the biggest penalty ever handed out to an individual.

The Financial Conduct Authority also fined Mark Owen, former sales director at Keydata, 4 million pounds and Peter Johnson, its former compliance officer, 200,000 pounds.

Death bonds, or traded life insurance policies, are considered by the regulator to be high-risk investments depending in part on the death of the original insurance holders, who are often wealthy former professionals.

Thirty thousand people, mainly pensioners, ploughed more than 450 million pounds into Keydata Investment Services, which offered death bonds in Britain and was shut down by the regulator in 2009, after many lost much of their life savings. ($1 = 0.6491 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop)

