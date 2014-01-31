FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain appoints HSBC, Linklaters as advisors for government sukuk bond
January 31, 2014

Britain appoints HSBC, Linklaters as advisors for government sukuk bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Friday it has appointed HSBC and law firm Linklaters as advisors to assist in a planned issuance of a sukuk bond, part of the government’s plan to build up London as a centre for Islamic finance .

“It is anticipated that issuance will take place during 2014-15 by way of a syndicated offering. The government anticipates recruiting additional syndicate members closer to the time,” The Treasury said in a statement.

Prime Minister David Cameron said last year that the government was working on a plan to issue a sukuk worth around 200 million pounds ($329.94 million).

