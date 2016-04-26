UK DMO sells 4.75 bln stg of 2065 gilt at yield of 2.2905 pct

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said it sold 4.75 billion pounds ($6.91 billion) of an ultra-long dated gilt via syndication on Tuesday.

The 2.5 percent July 2065 bond was sold at a re-offer price of 106.164, equivalent to a yield of 2.2905 percent or 0.25 basis points above the yield of the 50-year benchmark gilt.

Gilt futures extended losses after the announcement, falling more than 10 ticks, and 30-year government bond yields rose to a three-month high of 2.462 percent. ($1 = 0.6873 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)