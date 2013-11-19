FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CH2M Hill withdraws from UK weapons buying outsourcing bid
November 19, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

CH2M Hill withdraws from UK weapons buying outsourcing bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering firm CH2M Hill said on Tuesday that it had withdrawn from the bidding process to run Britain’s weapons buying agency as it was not commercially viable.

The firm was leading one of two consortiums bidding to run Britain’s Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) unit, in a team with Serco and Atkins.

“After much detailed scrutiny, our solution which would have met the objectives of the GOCO tender was not as commercially viable for the consortium as we would have required, under the proposed draft contract,” the firm said in a statement.

The other bid team was led by Bechtel, another U.S. engineering firm, supported by PricewaterhouseCoopers and PA Consulting.

The Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the news but said that a written ministerial statement would be issued later today.

