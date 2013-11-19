CH2M Hill withdraws from UK weapons buying outsourcing bid

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering firm CH2M Hill said on Tuesday that it had withdrawn from the bidding process to run Britain’s weapons buying agency as it was not commercially viable.

The firm was leading one of two consortiums bidding to run Britain’s Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) unit, in a team with Serco and Atkins.

“After much detailed scrutiny, our solution which would have met the objectives of the GOCO tender was not as commercially viable for the consortium as we would have required, under the proposed draft contract,” the firm said in a statement.

The other bid team was led by Bechtel, another U.S. engineering firm, supported by PricewaterhouseCoopers and PA Consulting.

The Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the news but said that a written ministerial statement would be issued later today.