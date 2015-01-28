Britain to privatise more defence assets pre-May election -minister

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain will privatise three more defence assets before May’s general election, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Wednesday.

Britain has cut defence spending by around 8 percent in real terms over the last four years to help reduce a record budget deficit, shrinking the size of the armed forces by around one sixth and axing Harrier jets and Nimrod reconnaissance planes.

It has also brought in private partners in several areas, including to help run its property estate and repair army vehicles.

“There is more to come,” Fallon, whose Conservatives are up for re-election on May 7, said in a speech in London. “Three more privatisations before the end of this parliament.”

Fallon said the government was planning to bring in commercial partners to run a military port at Marchwood in southern England, and to run and operate a pipeline storage system, with preferred bidders to be announced before the end of March.

A partner to reform the military’s logistics and supplies organisation will also be announced next month, he said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)