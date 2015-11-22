FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to boost aircraft carrier punch with more jets - Osborne
November 22, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

UK to boost aircraft carrier punch with more jets - Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain plans to increase the number of fighter jets it can launch from new aircraft carriers as the country seeks to boost its military attack capabilities, finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday.

“We are going to step up the aircraft carrier punch of the United Kingdom. We are going to make sure that when these aircraft carriers are available they are going to have planes that can fly from them in force,” Osborne told BBC television.

“By 2023, we will be able to have 24 of these jets, some of the most powerful in the world, the F-35, on the decks of these carriers,” he said, speaking the day before the British government is due to set out a new five-year defence plan. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

