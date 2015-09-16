UK govt says to sign 300 mln stg missile contract with MBDA

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain will sign a contract worth more than 300 million pounds ($462.39 million) with European missile maker MBDA to provide weapons for its Typhoon fighter jets, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Wednesday.

“We are signing a contract with MBDA worth over 300 million pounds to ensure that our Typhoons are supplied with state-of-the-art short-range, heat-seeking air-to-air missiles,” Fallon told a defence and security conference in London.

French-based Airbus and Britain’s BAE Systems each own 37.5 percent of MBDA, and Finmeccanica owns 25 percent of MBDA, which was created in 2001.