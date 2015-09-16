FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK govt says to sign 300 mln stg missile contract with MBDA
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 16, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

UK govt says to sign 300 mln stg missile contract with MBDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain will sign a contract worth more than 300 million pounds ($462.39 million) with European missile maker MBDA to provide weapons for its Typhoon fighter jets, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Wednesday.

“We are signing a contract with MBDA worth over 300 million pounds to ensure that our Typhoons are supplied with state-of-the-art short-range, heat-seeking air-to-air missiles,” Fallon told a defence and security conference in London.

French-based Airbus and Britain’s BAE Systems each own 37.5 percent of MBDA, and Finmeccanica owns 25 percent of MBDA, which was created in 2001.

$1 = 0.6488 pounds Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.