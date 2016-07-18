UK lawmakers back renewal of nuclear weapons system

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted by 472 to 117 on Monday to back the renewal of the country's ageing nuclear weapons system, a multi-billion pound project regarded as key to maintaining its status as a world power following its vote to leave the European Union.

Parliament agreed in principle in 2007 to replace the deterrent system and Monday's vote rubber stamped the decision to go ahead with approving the building of four submarines to ensure Britain can have nuclear weapons continuously at sea. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Sarah Young)