LONDON/PARIS Feb 9 Britain said on Thursday it
had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to
monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British
airspace.
The incident is the latest example of Russian jets flying
near to Britain, often as a way of testing the response time of
their British counterparts.
"We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft
from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby scrambled to monitor two
Blackjack bombers while they were in the UK area of interest," a
Royal Air Force spokesman said in a statement.
Separately, the French air force said two of its Mirage
military aircraft escorted the two bombers down the French coast
before handing over to Spanish military planes.
A French official said the incident was the fourth time
Russian fighters had been intercepted on the French coast over
the past two years, a period of tension between Russia and
western European countries related to the conflicts in Syria and
Ukraine.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas in London and Marine Pennetier in
Paris; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Callus)