REFILE-Several casualties at Didcot power station, major incident declared-BBC
#Market News
February 23, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Several casualties at Didcot power station, major incident declared-BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Emergency services said on Tuesday they were dealing with an incident at a British power plant and the BBC reported that there had been an explosion at the site and there had been casualties.

Police said officers and other emergency workers were in attendance at the Didcot power plant around 70 miles (113 km) west of London but gave no further details.

The BBC said the incident had taken place at Didcot A, a dual-fired power station which closed in 2013.

“We’re not sure what’s happened yet,” a spokeswoman for operator RWE npower said.

BBC television said police had declared a major incident and there had been casualties. Television pictures showed half a large building at the site appeared to have collapsed. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
