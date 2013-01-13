FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British Business - Jan 13
January 13, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British Business - Jan 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
    
    The Sunday times
    JAGUAR DEFIES CAR GLOOM WITH 800 NEW JOBS
    Jaguar Land Rover is to give Britain's car
industry a much-needed boost by creating 800 jobs at its
Solihull factory. The Indian-owned but British-based car maker
is likely to say the recruitment drive has been triggered by
runaway demand in China, America and Russia. 
    
    LLOYDS CHIEF IN LINE FOR 4 MILLION POUND BONUS
    The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group,
Antonio Horta-Osorio, is on track for a multi-million pound
bonus this year despite a forecast loss at the taxpayer-backed
lender. The bank's share price has doubled in the past 12
months, which could help trigger a payout of up to 4.4 million
pounds ($7.1 million). 
    
    HANDS BOUNCES BACK WITH TWO ENERGY DEALS
    Guy Hands, the private equity baron, is lining up a 1.7
billion pound payday. The tycoon is preparing to cash in two
investments in the coming months. Terra Firma has put Phoenix, a
Northern Irish gas distributor, up for sale with a 700 million
pound price tag. He also plans to offload Infinis, one of
Britain's biggest green energy firms. 
    
    THREE IN RACE FOR STANSTED AIRPORT
    A three-way battle for control of Stansted airport will come
to a head this week as final bids are tabled in the 1 billion
pound auction. A joint-venture between Manchester Airports Group
and Industry Funds Management, an Australian infrastructure
investor, is the favourite to win the tussle for the Essex hub.
    
    INVESTOR LAUNCHES COUP AT OIL EXPLORER
    Rebel shareholder, Worldview Capital Management, is plotting
a boardroom coup at Exillon Energy, the London-listed
oil company, because of alleged corporate governance failings
and a slump in the share price. 
    
    The Sunday Telegraph
    LLOYDS SACKS TWO OVER 'ROGUE TRADER' SCAM
    Lloyds Banking Group has fired a 'rogue trader' after the
state-backed lender uncovered a scheme designed to inflate the
bonus of an executive working in its investment banking arm.
Franck Kornmann, the head of hybrid foreign exchange and
interest rate trading, was dismissed by Lloyds last February.
Another member of staff has also been sacked.
    
    ESSO AND SHELL FACE ALLEGATIONS OF 'PREDATORY PRICING' OVER
FUEL COST
    The Office of Fair Trading is studying allegations by
independent petrol station owners that oil giants Shell 
and Esso have engaged in "predatory pricing."
    
    US EQUITY FIRM ENTERS THE AUTO TRADER BATTLE
    U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has joined the
1.8 billion pound bidding battle for Trader Media Group despite
a stalemate between the company's two shareholders. 
    
    G4S AGREES DEAL OVER FIASCO AT OLYMPICS
    G4S is close to reaching a final settlement over the
Olympics security fiasco which will force it to take a loss on
the contract larger than the 50 million pounds originally
estimated by the company. The group has also lost a
multi-million pound contract to investigate alleged "war crimes"
by British troops in Iraq. 
    
    BUMI IN FRESH ROTHSCHILD CLASH
    The damaging battle for control of Bumi has taken
a fresh twist with the board claiming Nat Rothschild cannot
install his chosen directors due to an agreement signed by
Rothschild.
    
    CENTRICA IN TALKS TO BUY UK FRACKING FIRM STAKE
    Centrica is understood be involved in talks to buy a
major stake in Cuadrilla Resources, the company that is
exploring fracking for shale gas in the UK.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
