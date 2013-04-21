UK dividends slump in first quarter due to one-off factors

* Q1 dividends slump by 25 pct, hit by one-off factors

* Dividends’ underlying growth slows to 6.1 pct

* Energy sees good growth, pharmaceuticals weigh

* Capita forecasts 2013 dividend total as flat on last year

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - UK corporate dividends fell sharply in the first quarter of 2013 when compared with the large one-off payouts seen a year ago, although underlying growth was still solid, a study showed on Monday.

First-quarter dividend payouts totalled 14.1 billion pounds ($21.56 billion), a drop-off of nearly a quarter from 18.8 billion pounds a year earlier, research by British firm Capita Registrars showed.

British companies had seen eight consecutive quarters of year-on-year dividend growth until the first quarter of 2013.

Last year’s total was aided by a total of 4.4 billion pounds in special dividends from Vodafone and Cairn Energy .

HSBC also paid its first-quarter dividend early this year, in December 2012, wiping another 1.2 billion pounds off the first-quarter total, while many firms delayed payments into the second quarter to take advantage of a tax cut.

With this range of one-offs taken into account, dividends saw a much healthier underlying growth of 6.1 percent - albeit still slower than 9.2 percent growth in the first quarter of 2012.

“There is a modest slowdown in underlying dividend growth underway, but that 6.1 percent should not be considered a poor performance,” Justin Cooper, chief executive of Capita Registrars, said.

“Dividends have played catch-up over the last two years, and while we do still expect healthy growth, it will be at levels more consistent with the performance in company profits.”

Oil companies posted the biggest underlying year-on-year growth, up 12 percent once Cairn’s one-off payout last year was taken into account.

In general, ‘cyclical’ companies, those more highly exposed towards global growth trends, increased their payouts by 8.7 percent - three times faster than ‘defensive’ stocks, which tend to offer more reliable dividends.

The worst-performing sector on an underlying basis was pharmaceuticals, which saw its combined payout fall 2.7 percent after the value of AstraZeneca’s payout, which did not increase for the first time in a decade, was hit by weakness in sterling.

However, the company’s dividend yield of 5.5 percent compared favourably to that of major energy stocks, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed, with BP yielding 4.9 percent and BG offering a 1.6 percent return.

Capita forecasts headline dividends of 80.5 billion pounds for the whole of 2013, flat compared to last year as underlying growth is set to only just offset the special payouts and distortions of last year.