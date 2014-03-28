Ex-BBC DJ Travis to be charged with a further sex offence

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Former BBC DJ Dave Lee Travis will be charged with a further count of indecent assault, prosecutors said on Friday, just a month after he was cleared of 12 offences against women over three decades.

Travis, 68, one of Britain’s best-known DJs in the 1970s and 1980s, already faces a retrial on two counts, of indecent and sexual assault, after a jury was unable to reach verdicts last month and discharged.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised police to charge Travis with the extra offence. No further details or were released.

Travis is one of a number of ageing British celebrities to be arrested on suspicion of past sexual offences.

The arrests stem from a police investigation sparked by revelations that a top BBC TV presenter, Jimmy Savile, was a prolific child sex offender. Savile died in 2011.

Travis, who counted Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi among his fans, had been accused of a string of sex offences involving 11 women between 1976 and 2008.

After most of the charges were dropped, Travis said he had been through a year-and-a-half of hell, lost his reputation and been forced to sell his house to fight the charges.

While the police and BBC have faced criticism for failing to take action against those arrested sooner, some commentators have expressed concern that the investigation has become a witch-hunt against past celebrities to make up for the lack of action against Savile. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)