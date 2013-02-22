FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

Moody's cuts UK credit rating one notch to Aa1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut the United Kingdom’s credit rating to Aa1 from Aaa, citing weakness in the nation’s medium-term growth outlook that it now expects to extend for a number of years.

The outlook on the credit is stable, the firm said in a statement.

Moody’s said that despite considerable structural economic strengths, growth is expected to be sluggish due to a combination of weaker global economic activity and the drag on the UK economy “from the ongoing domestic public- and private-sector deleveraging process.”

