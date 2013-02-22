UK's Osborne says AAA downgrade is reminder of debt problems

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne vowed to press on with the government’s economic plans on Friday after Moody’s Investors Service cut Britain’s credit rating to AA1 from AAA.

“Tonight we have a stark reminder of the debt problems facing our country - and the clearest possible warning to anyone who thinks we can run away from dealing with those problems,” Osborne said in a statement.

“Far from weakening our resolve to deliver our economic recovery plan, this decision redoubles it.”