FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICBC Standard Bank failed to prevent bribery at Tanzanian unit - SFO
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 11:09 AM / 2 years ago

ICBC Standard Bank failed to prevent bribery at Tanzanian unit - SFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - ICBC Standard Bank failed to prevent bribery at its Tanzanian unit in 2012-13, a London court was told on Monday in a hearing about a deferred prosecution agreement between the bank and Britain’s Serious Fraud Office.

Edward Garnier, the lawyer acting on behalf of the SFO, said the bank had failed to prevent bribery by two executives at Stanbic Bank Tanzania Ltd, in a statement read to the court.

The deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), the first of its kind in Britain, is expected to be approved by the High Court later in the hearing, after the SFO sets out the details of the case.

London-based ICBC Standard Bank is 60 percent-owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and 40 percent-owned by South Africa’s Standard Bank Group.

The SFO case centres on events that took place in 2012 and 2013, before ICBC bought its controlling stake. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by Sinead Cruise, editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.