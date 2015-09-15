FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Briton fined for flying drones over Buckingham Palace, soccer grounds
September 15, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Briton fined for flying drones over Buckingham Palace, soccer grounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A man who flew drones over parliament, Buckingham Palace and English premier league soccer stadiums was fined 1,800 pounds on Tuesday in what prosecutors believe was the first case of its kind in Britain.

Nigel Wilson, 42, pleaded guilty to nine offences of illegally flying unmanned aircraft over stadia during matches and near the capital’s landmarks last year, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

In one incident, he flew a drone over Liverpool’s Anfield stadium during the team’s Champions League match against Bulgarian side Ludogorets before posting footage he filmed of the match on YouTube.

Police said the drone had been flown close to officers mounted on horses, causing the animals to rear, only narrowly avoiding hitting people nearby.

He also flew drones over Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in London, Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and second division Derby’s iPro Stadium during match days.

Detectives found Wilson, from Nottingham, had also been flying drones over or near the Houses of Parliament, Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace residence and London’s tallest building, the Shard skyscraper.

By law, drones must be kept in sight at all times and cannot be flown in congested areas or within 50 metres (164 feet) of a person or building.

“Flying drones over congested areas or buildings can pose great risks to public safety and security, and Wilson put many people in real danger,” said London police’s Chief Inspector Nick Aldworth.

Wilson, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, was also banned from owning, flying or helping anyone else use a drone for the next two years. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

