British plane may have collided with drone at Heathrow, lands safely-BBC

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - A passenger aircraft approaching to land at London’s Heathrow Airport may have collided with a drone, but landed safely, the BBC said, quoting police.

British police have issued warnings in the past about the danger of the public use of remotely controlled drones near airports and other sensitive sites.

It said the pilot of the flight from Geneva, carrying 132 passengers and five crew, reported an object hitting the front of the Airbus A320. A British Airways spokesman said it had not been damaged. (Editing by Ralph Boulton)