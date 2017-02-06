(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Feb 6 British new car registrations rose
3 percent in January according to a car industry body's figures,
spurred on by the first annual increase in demand from private
consumers since March despite fears Brexit would hit sales.
A total of 174,564 new cars were registered last month in
Europe's second largest market, the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders said on Monday, boosted by a five
percent increase in sales to individual consumers.
Analysts predict the British car market will shrink by
around five percent in 2017 after two years of record high
demand and due to the Brexit-related fall in the pound pushing
up the price of some models.
But the chief executive of one of Britain's biggest
dealership chains Lookers told Reuters key economic
fundamentals remained in place to drive demand.
"The deals are good, unemployment is low and they are the
things that have driven growth," Andy Bruce said.
Demand from business customers for fleet cars, the biggest
proportion of overall registrations, also returned to growth in
January after falling marginally in December.
Bruce suggested that an increase in excise duty which will
be paid on many new car sales due to come into force in April
might be bringing forward some demand to the first three months
of the year.
"There will be an element of pull-forward in my view that
people will be clamouring to get what's available today rather
than ordering cars that will fall into quarter two," he said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)