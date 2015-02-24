UK bank scandals overshadow improvements in resilience - Carney

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The poor conduct of some of Britain’s banks has overshadowed the improvements they have made in becoming more resilient as far as the public is concerned, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

Speaking before parliament’s Treasury Committee, Carney said the ongoing negative headlines around the conduct of some banks had overshadowed improvements in both capital and liquidity.

“That’s entirely understandable given the headlines that people are faced with every day,” he said, following a string of scandals over tax avoidance and currency rigging.

“There is a recognition that the system has moved back from its very fragile state in the wake of the crisis but probably not a full appreciation of the extent to which the system has built resiliency both in terms of capital and liquidity.”

Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, appearing before the same committee, said the conduct issues had also distracted “at the margin” from the role the banks can help in the overall economic recovery.