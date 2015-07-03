CORRECTED-UK to cut bank depositor protection to 75,000 pounds

(Corrects to show most new deposits not affected until Dec. 31, not just existing ones)

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The British government is to cut the maximum customer deposit it will protect in the event of bank failure to 75,000 pounds ($117,255) from 85,000 pounds as part of a five-yearly review, the Bank of England said on Friday.

Deposits in most cases will be protected up to the previous 85,000 pound limit until Dec. 31. Under a new protection, temporary deposits of up to 1 million pounds will be protected for six months from the date of deposit.

Under European Union law, Britain is required to protect 100,000 euros ($111,130) of deposits, with the exact sterling amount reviewed every five years and rounded to the nearest 5,000 euros. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)