Fewer distressed UK companies adds to signs of recovery

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The number of UK companies in financial distress fell by 17 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier and the improvement was much more pronounced in manufacturing, adding to signs the economy is picking up, a report showed on Friday.

Begbies Traynor, a corporate recovery company that helps wind up or restructure firms, said its Red Flag Alert report showed that in the first quarter there was a 17 percent decline in the number of businesses in significant or critical distress compared to the same period in 2011.

In manufacturing, the number of print and packaging businesses in distress fell by 73 percent while food and beverage producers recorded 37 percent fewer instances of distress. Companies in the rest of the manufacturing sector saw a 49 percent decline in problems.

“Manufacturing is the star of the economy at present and the engine that could drive a recovery,” said Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor.

“Key manufacturing centres, including London, Manchester and Birmingham have seen falling critical distress over the past quarter when compared with the previous three months, and also compared to a year ago.”

The authors of the Red Flag Alert report, which is seen as a barometer on the health of the British economy, said the number of companies in combined distress fell to 154,370 from 186,554 in the first quarter of 2011, indicating the economy would avoid recession. Recovery is fragile, however.

On a quarterly basis the number of companies in distress tends to spike in the first quarter after a pre-Christmas retail peak in the final quarter of the year.

In the first quarter of this year the number of British businesses in distress rose 55 percent compared to the final three months of 2011 but the data was not seasonally adjusted.