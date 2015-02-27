FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British wage growth has turned around - Bank of England's Forbes
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 27, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

British wage growth has turned around - Bank of England's Forbes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British wage growth has turned around and will feed through to higher inflation at some point, meaning the Bank of England will have to start thinking about raising interest rates, policymaker Kristin Forbes said in an interview published on Friday.

Monetary Policy Committee member Forbes said “strong underlying fundamentals” in the economy would mean the BoE would need to start thinking about raising interest rates, although the timing would depend on what happens with wages.

“Wage growth has turned around and we expect it to continue to strengthen. At some point that will feed through into higher inflation,” Forbes told the Yorkshire Post newspaper.

She also said there was no evidence Britain was falling into a period of deflation, when expectations of falling prices become entrenched. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by William Schomberg and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.