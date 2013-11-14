FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Bank of England's Fisher: rates of 4-5 pct might be normal, eventually
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Bank of England's Fisher: rates of 4-5 pct might be normal, eventually

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects title of Fisher in 2nd paragraph to show he is not a BoE deputy governor)

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British interest rates could eventually rise back to about 4 or 5 percent if inflation falls to the Bank of England’s target and economic growth picks up, a top official at the Bank of England said on Thursday.

Paul Fisher, a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, stressed the BoE was not planning to raise interest rates any time soon.

“Eventually, if we get inflation on target at 2 percent and economic growth at say 2.5 percent, you might expect interest rates to be in the 4-5 percent range. That would be more normal,” Fisher told BBC radio.

On Wednesday, the BoE raised its forecasts for economic growth and brought forward the date when it expects unemployment to fall to the 7 percent level at which it has said it would consider whether to raise interest rates. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.