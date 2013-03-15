BoE's King doesn't see need for big change in bank's remit-TV

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Friday he did not feel that a big change was needed in the central bank’s focus on fighting inflation, as mandated by the government.

“I‘m not sure there is any call for major change in the remit,” he told ITV News. “Most important is the commitment to the target of 2 percent (inflation).”

Britain’s finance minister, George Osborne, is expected to announce a review of the BoE’s inflation-focused remit, or outright changes to it, when he presents his annual budget on Wednesday.