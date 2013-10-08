FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guidance on interest rates will help UK economy - Institute of Directors survey
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
October 8, 2013 / 4:57 PM / in 4 years

Guidance on interest rates will help UK economy - Institute of Directors survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Executives across Britain believe the Bank of England’s new policy of guidance on the future path of interest rates will help the country’s economic recovery, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Two thirds of the Institute of Directors members say the central bank’s commitment to low borrowing costs will have a positive effect on the economy over the next year and a third expect to increase investment as a result of forward guidance.

The BoE has announced that it will not consider raising interest rates from their current record-low 0.5 percent before Britain’s unemployment falls to 7 percent. It now stands at 7.7 percent.

The bank does not expect the jobless rate to reach that threshold before late 2016. However, investors - encouraged by mounting signs of strength in Britain’s economy - are pricing in the first rate rise in the first half of 2015.

Only one fifth of IoD members consider forward guidance a risk to the Bank of England’s credibility, the poll found.

IoD members include directors in private, public and voluntary sectors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.