Bank of England's Haldane: rates might stick at 3 pct-paper
November 26, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of England's Haldane: rates might stick at 3 pct-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s chief economist Andrew Haldane said official interest rates in Britain, after they start to rise, might end up sticking at 3 percent, below their level before the financial crisis, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

“We think that it will be a gradual path once we get started and the levels to which we are likely to head when things normalise are not going to be the same levels we have seen in the past,” Haldane said in an interview with the Bristol Post.

“The Bank rate in the past averaged five to six percent. I think for the future we might see rates sticking somewhere below that, maybe three percent.”

Haldane told the newspaper that he did not know when rates would start to rise and that when they did, the Bank intended the increase to be gradual and limited. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

