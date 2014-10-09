FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England keeps rates at record low
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of England keeps rates at record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept interest rates at a record low on Thursday as the risk of a new recession in the euro zone and caution from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested a first increase in British borrowing costs might be delayed.

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee left Bank Rate at 0.5 percent, the level at which it has sat since the worst of the financial crisis five-and-a-half years ago.

The decision to keep rates unchanged was expected by all 60 economists who took part in a Reuters poll.

The MPC also said it remained committed to keeping at 375 billion pounds ($607.5 billion) the stockpile of assets which it acquired under its programme of government bond purchases.

The MPC made no other statement on the outlook for monetary policy or the economy. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.