FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi says 'Brexit' would lop 4 pct pts off UK GDP growth, hit pound 15-20 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Citi says 'Brexit' would lop 4 pct pts off UK GDP growth, hit pound 15-20 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Britain would be up to four percentage points lower over the next four years and sterling could lose a fifth of its value if the country votes to leave the European Union, economists at U.S. bank Citi said on Friday.

So-called ‘Brexit’ would likely trigger “significant” economic weakness for Britain, hit sterling and send inflation sharply higher, it said.

The report said Citi would cut 1-1.5 percentage points off our its annual growth forecast for 2017, 2018, and 2019, “a total GDP loss of 4 percent, with sterling’s trade-weighted exchange rate probably retesting the lows after the 2007-09 crisis...roughly 15-20 percent below current levels.”

A plunge in sterling would raise inflation, which has been virtually zero for the past year, to 3-4 percent for several years, they added.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to hold a referendum before the end of 2017 but a date this summer is increasingly expected.

Earlier this week, U.S. bank Goldman Sachs also said the pound could lose up to 20 percent in the event of a vote for Brexit. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Mike Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.