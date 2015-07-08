UK's Osborne to reduce bank levy, introduce new profits surcharge

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday he would reduce a bank levy charged on the assets of financial institutions and replace with it with a surcharge on bank profits.

“I will, over the next six years, gradually reduce the bank levy rate -- and after that make sure it no longer applies to worldwide balance sheets,” Osborne said as he announced a post-election budget plan in parliament.

“But to maintain a fair contribution from the banks, I will introduce a new 8 percent surcharge on bank profits from Jan. 1 next year.”

The bank levy was introduced in 2011 in response to the financial crisis and applies to the global balance sheet assets of British banks as well as assets belonging to the UK operations of foreign banks.

Europe’s biggest bank, HSBC, has said the levy will be a factor in whether it decides to keep its headquarters in Britain.

Britain’s stock market index of banking shares rose after Osborne’s statement, up 1.6 percent at 1203 GMT, with HSBC gaining 1.5 percent, Lloyds 0.7 percent higher and RBS up 1 percent. (Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)