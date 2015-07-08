FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain tightens "non-domiciled" residency tax loophole
July 8, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Britain tightens "non-domiciled" residency tax loophole

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain said it would abolish special tax breaks for residents who claim “non domiciled” status and yet who live in the country for long periods of time.

Non-domiciled tax status, which is governed by a complex set of rules dating back more than a century, allows some residents who register their permanent home as outside Britain to limit the tax paid on earnings abroad. They can also avoid inheritance tax on property by putting it into an offshore company.

“Non-dom status was meant to be temporary, but it became permanent for some people,” finance minister George Osborne said in a budget announcement on Wednesday.

“Not any longer. I am today abolishing permanent non-dom tax status. Anyone resident in the UK for more than 15 of the past 20 years will now pay full British taxes on all worldwide income and gains.”

The government predicted around 15,000 people will lose their non dom status.

Osborne said he would tighten the rules for those who retained the status, including making them pay the same taxes on residential property in the UK as Britons.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

