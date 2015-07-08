FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne pushes back budget surplus target by a year
July 8, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne pushes back budget surplus target by a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain will aim to wipe out its budget deficit and achieve a surplus in the 2019/20 financial year, one year later than previously planned, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

Osborne, delivering a post-election budget statement, said the budget was projected to show a surplus equivalent to 0.4 percent of gross domestic product in the 2019/20 financial year, slightly higher than previous expected.

In the 2018/19 financial year, the public accounts were now expected to show a deficit of 0.3 percent of GDP. A previous budget plan announced in March, before the election, showed a projected surplus of 0.2 percent of economic output for that year. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William Schomberg,; editing by Larry King)

