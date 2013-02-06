FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK car demand rises 11.5 pct in January - SMMT
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 6, 2013 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

UK car demand rises 11.5 pct in January - SMMT

Li-mei Hoang

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Britain rose 11.5 percent on the year in January as private demand surged, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Wednesday.

“Lifted by a solid rise in private demand, the new car market posted its 11th successive month of growth with motorists attracted to forecourts by the latest models and competitive deals on offer,” said SMMT Interim Chief Executive Mike Baunton.

“Building on a strong performance in 2012 ... we anticipate a modest rise over the year, followed by further growth in 2014,” he added.

There were 143,643 new registrations last month, marking a third consecutive month of double-digit growth despite consumers facing an extended squeeze on their finances.

“Despite January’s encouraging start to 2013 after a resilient performance in 2012, the motor industry currently faces far from easy conditions with consumers still confronted by significant headwinds and businesses under pressure to contain costs,” said IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.