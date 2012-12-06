FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK car demand rises in November - SMMT
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

UK car demand rises in November - SMMT

Li-mei Hoang

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose by 11.3 percent on the year in November, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.

There were 149,191 new registrations in November, taking the total for the year so far to 1,921,052 cars, a rise of 5.4 percent, the trade group said.

That makes Britain the second largest new car market in Europe, ahead of France and after Germany, the SMMT said.

“The upward trend has been driven by private retail customers,” said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt.

“The outlook for 2013 remains challenging, but vehicle manufacturers and their dealers will continue to work hard to attract motorists to their showrooms and deliver outstanding value,” he added.

The Ford Fiesta has been Britain’s top seller so far this year, but its Focus model also saw high demand, becoming the best-selling new car in November.

Demand for small cars, such as the Mini and Supermini, also showed above average growth during the January to November period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.