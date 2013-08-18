Top UK business lobby sees jobless rate falling slowly

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s unemployment rate is likely to fall slowly to reach 7.5 percent by late 2014, a leading business lobby said, chiming with a Bank of England prediction that signalled record-low interest rates for another three years.

In its quarterly economic update on Monday, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said the central bank’s pledge to keep borrowing costs at 0.5 percent as long as joblessness exceeded 7 percent should ease credit conditions, as well as reassure businesses and consumers.

New Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will welcome this vote of confidence in his forward guidance policy, which includes several get-out clauses and has so far resulted in higher short-term market interest rates - the basis of credit costs in the economy.

Investors are now betting on the first rise in the main central bank interest rate in 2015, whereas rate-setters expect unemployment to hold above the 7 percent level until at least late 2016.

The CBI reckons that, as the economy recovers, firms will make greater use of their existing workers rather than go on hiring sprees.

“Our forecast is for the unemployment rate to fall back only gradually, as hours worked increase and productivity begins to recover. Our central assumption is that interest rates will remain on hold beyond 2014,” it said.

The lobby group sees the jobless rate easing from the current 7.8 percent only in the first quarter of 2014, reaching 7.5 percent by the end of that year in line with the mean forecast by the Bank of England published on Aug. 7.

The CBI, whose former chief economist Ian McCafferty now sits on the bank’s rate-setting committee, also turned more upbeat about Britain’s prospects, encouraged by growing signs of vigour in the economy.

It expects gross domestic product to rise by 1.2 percent this year compared with its May forecast of 1 percent, and by 2.3 percent in 2014, up from the 2 percent predicted a few months ago.

Economists polled by Reuters last week on average forecast growth of 1.1 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2014.