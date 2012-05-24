FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clegg says time to shift UK economy up a gear
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Clegg says time to shift UK economy up a gear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Thursday data showing Britain’s economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter underlined the need to accelerate efforts to free up investment and credit.

“The revision of the growth figures for the first quarter was very disappointing,” he said during a visit to Berlin.

“I think it is the moment to really shift up a gear to ensure that, as we maintain market confidence in our plan to balance the books and rid the UK of its structural deficit, we do more to... act as a guarantee to mobilise more investment in infrastructure and housing and get more credit to the real economy,” he said in a speech.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.