CORRECTED-TABLE-UK Sept mortgage approvals 50,024, consumer credit +1.2 bln stg

(Corrects forecasts to show latest forecast values) LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Monday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS SEPT AUG FORECAST 50,024 47,921 (47,665) 48,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG): SEPT AUG FORECAST Total lending 1.7 -0.3 (-0.4) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.5 -0.2 (-0.3) 0.45 Consumer credit 1.2* -0.1 (-0.1) 0.13 - of which credit card 0.3 0.1 (UNCH) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT): SEPT AUG M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.2 0.3 (0.2) yr/yr -3.5 -4.0 (-4.1) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.5 (0.5) yr/yr 4.2 4.2 (4.1) * Sharpest rise in consumer credit since Feb 2008 (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London; uk.economics@reuters.com, +44 20 7542 5109)