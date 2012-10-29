FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-TABLE-UK Sept mortgage approvals 50,024, consumer credit +1.2 bln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecasts to show latest forecast values)
    LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Monday
(previous data in brackets):
    
  NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
                           SEPT    AUG             FORECAST
                           50,024  47,921 (47,665) 48,500
  LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
                           SEPT    AUG          FORECAST
  Total lending            1.7    -0.3 (-0.4)   n/f
  Secured on dwellings     0.5    -0.2 (-0.3)   0.45
  Consumer credit          1.2*   -0.1 (-0.1)   0.13
  - of which credit card   0.3     0.1 (UNCH)   n/f
  FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
                          SEPT    AUG 
  M4 mth/mth (sa)         0.2     0.3  (0.2)
     yr/yr               -3.5    -4.0 (-4.1)
  M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
     mth/mth (sa)         0.3     0.5  (0.5)
     yr/yr                4.2     4.2  (4.1)
  * Sharpest rise in consumer credit since Feb 2008
  

 (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London;
uk.economics@reuters.com, +44 20 7542 5109)

