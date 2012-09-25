FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Fisher: confident of new scheme boost to UK credit supply
#Bank of England
September 25, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

BoE's Fisher: confident of new scheme boost to UK credit supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s new scheme to provide banks with cheap funding will boost the supply of credit to the recession-hit British economy as a large number of lenders have signed up already, central banker Paul Fisher said on Tuesday.

“I am confident that the FLS (Funding for Lending Scheme) will help the supply of credit,” Fisher said in a speech at a university event.

“Before its introduction, it was more likely than not that the stock of credit would contract further over the next 18 months,” he added.

Fisher noted that the lenders that had signed up for the scheme so far represented 73 percent of the stock of lending to British households and corporates, and “a significant number of other institutions” were close to signing up as well.

The government and the Bank of England started the scheme in August, hoping to unblock lending by offering 80 billion pounds ($129.6 billion) of cheap funds to banks in order to lower their funding costs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
