UK leasing firms in government talks over FLS credit scheme

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - British leasing firms are in talks with the government and the Bank of England about extending a flagship government credit scheme to help companies to offer more finance, a trade body said on Monday.

Britain launched the Funding for Lending Scheme in August with the aim of kick-starting investment in a stagnant economy by offering banks and building societies cheap credit if they increased lending to households and businesses.

Since then the scheme has lowered banks’ finance costs and eased conditions for mortgage lending, but offered less of a boost to small businesses.

On Friday Osborne told reporters in Washington that he would announce changes to the scheme “fairly shortly”, leading to media speculation about what he was planning.

One option would be for the FLS to be extended to cover leasing firms, which allow companies to hire assets that they cannot afford outright, and on Monday the industry’s trade body confirmed that it was in talks with the government.

“The FLA is in on-going discussions with the government and Bank of England about the operation of the Funding for Lending Scheme in the business equipment finance market,” Julian Rose, head of asset finance at the body, told Reuters.

“We look forward to seeing the government’s proposals when they are published,” he added.