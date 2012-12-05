FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK government abandons 3 pence rise in fuel duty
December 5, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

UK government abandons 3 pence rise in fuel duty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain has abandoned plans for a 3 pence per litre rise in fuel tax scheduled for next year, finance minister George Osborne said in a budget update to parliament on Wednesday.

“Some have suggested we delay it until April. I disagree. I suggest we cancel it altogether. There will be no 3 pence fuel tax rise this January,” Osborne said.

Britons have suffered the biggest drop in disposable incomes for more than 30 years as soaring food and fuel prices and higher taxes have eaten away at pay packets that have risen little or not at all.

