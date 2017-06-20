LONDON, June 20 British finance minister Philip
Hammond pressed his case for a smooth Brexit that would avoid a
damaging "cliff edge" for businesses as the country heads out of
the European Union.
"We'll almost certainly need an implementation period,
outside the (EU's) customs union itself, but with current
customs border arrangements remaining in place, until new
long-term arrangements are up and running," he said in a speech
at London's Mansion House on Tuesday.
Hammond also said he wanted Britain to lead a "crusade" for
the opening up of services markets around the world as it leaves
the European Union and he said the country wanted to remain open
to skilled workers.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)