UK house price growth remains slow in May - Nationwide
June 1, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

UK house price growth remains slow in May - Nationwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British monthly house price growth remained slow in May after the government added a tax surcharge on the purchase of properties for rental and second homes in April, according to a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide on Wednesday.

House prices rose 0.2 percent in May from April, Nationwide said, a bit slower than a median forecast for an increase of 0.3 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

The increase matched the rise in April and was the joint weakest since November.

In year-on-year terms, prices rose by 4.7 percent, slowing from 4.9 percent in April and in line with a forecast in the Reuters poll. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Estelle Shirbon)

